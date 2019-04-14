Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
82 Cliff Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-4285
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
70 Central Ave.,
Norwich, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Abruzzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Abruzzo


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lena Abruzzo Obituary
Norwich - Lena Abruzzo, 96, passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

She was born Dec. 24, 1922, in Brooklyn, N.Y. the daughter of Ralph and Paula (Liotta) Ruggerio.

Lena was predeceased by her husband, James J. Abruzzo; parents; two sons, James, Ralph; and two grandchildren, Cassandra and Lena.

She was survived by two daughters, Rosalie (Joseph) Barry, Margaret (Marshall) Peringer; six grandchildren, Donnell Hamilton, Marlena Palmer, James Abruzzo, Amy Hamilton, Nickolena Abruzzo, Christopher Abruzzo; eleven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Matthew, Cameron, Ashlee, Anthony James, Michael, Alicia, Nicholas, Caitlyn, Zachary, Nicolena; two great-great-grandchildren; Jaden, Hudson; and two faithful friends Cheryl Hubbard and Ruth Abruzzo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.

Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
Download Now