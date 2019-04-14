|
Norwich - Lena Abruzzo, 96, passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
She was born Dec. 24, 1922, in Brooklyn, N.Y. the daughter of Ralph and Paula (Liotta) Ruggerio.
Lena was predeceased by her husband, James J. Abruzzo; parents; two sons, James, Ralph; and two grandchildren, Cassandra and Lena.
She was survived by two daughters, Rosalie (Joseph) Barry, Margaret (Marshall) Peringer; six grandchildren, Donnell Hamilton, Marlena Palmer, James Abruzzo, Amy Hamilton, Nickolena Abruzzo, Christopher Abruzzo; eleven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Matthew, Cameron, Ashlee, Anthony James, Michael, Alicia, Nicholas, Caitlyn, Zachary, Nicolena; two great-great-grandchildren; Jaden, Hudson; and two faithful friends Cheryl Hubbard and Ruth Abruzzo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019