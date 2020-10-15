New London - Lenore Levin, 98, longtime resident of New London, died in her home Wednesday, Oct. 14. Her big heart finally gave out.
Lenore Krane was born Jan. 17, 1922, in Brooklyn, N.Y. After high school, Lenore worked as a receptionist for her uncle and met Reuben "Rip" Levin when he came to the office to apply for a job. It was love at first sight. They were married in 1943 and lived happily ever after for 72 years, first in Brooklyn, then Long Island, N.Y., and finally in New London from 1968 until 2016, when Rip died at 94.
In 1968, Rip and Lenore purchased J. Solomon, Inc., Stationers in New London, a 66-year-old family business, from Minnie Solomon Felsen and her husband, Dave. Originally located at 30 Main Street, Solomon's grew greatly under the Levins. Rip ran the front of the store; Lenore did the bookkeeping. She often said, "I have the best job. I count the money and get to sleep with the boss!" They worked together for more than 30 years, moving the business to 27 Bank Street (where Tarny's men's clothiers had been located), then to 208 Bank Street (former site of Gruskin Hardware). Along with nephew Howard Stillman, they kept Minnie Solomon Felsen's family business going past its century mark. Luddite Lenore retired when computers were brought in and she "had nothing to do." Solomon's was sold to W.B. Mason in 2012, which left the building after two years. It is now the site of The Social Bar + Kitchen.
Lenore knew everyone in town and was greeted warmly by shopkeepers and neighbors wherever she went. One of her awed caregivers dubbed her "the mayor of New London."
Lenore was generous in word and deed. She was also known as a "fashionista." At 95, she was described admiringly by someone 30 years her junior as looking "mighty fine" at a fund-raising event, with hair and nails freshly done, and a memorable necklace adorning her perfectly chosen outfit.
Lenore is survived by her son Mark of New London; daughter Monica and daughter-in-law Nancy of San Francisco, Calif.; nieces, nephews, and the great and grand generations of their offspring. Lenore was a good friend and had many throughout her life, including locals Brenda and Sonny Hendel, Bob and Joanne François and the late, great Roz Mallove.
We thank her good genes (her mother lived to 100) and devoted Care At Home owners Suzanne and Dan Karp, and many caregivers over the past four years, especially Patty, who devoted herself to Lenore since August. They all loved her, as did Ric Waterhouse, with whom Lenore had a standing weekly hair appointment at his downtown New London salon from the time it opened in 1990.
Private burial will be at New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, Long Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital Development Fund, Friends of the Public Library of New London, Congregation Ahavath Chesed or the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut.
to read the complete obituary, sign the guestbook or share a memory.