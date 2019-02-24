Niantic - Retired Naval Captain Leo Charles Wright, 82, of Niantic, passed away Friday, Feb. 8th, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London surrounded by his loving family.



Leo was born in Fargo, N.D. Nov. 20th, 1936, the son of Lloyd and Bertha Mae (Anderson) Wright. He was the beloved husband of Frances (Menzie) Wright, who survives him. Leo was a graduate of the U. S. Naval Academy, class of 1958 and served in the United States Navy for thirty years, retiring at the rank of Captain with honors. While in the Navy, Leo served on the destroyer USS Bigelow and submarines: USS Thomas Jefferson, USS Guardfish and the USS Snook. He was the Commanding Officer of the Ballistic submarine, Daniel Webster. He served as the Commanding Officer of the U. S. Naval Base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. His final tour was Director of Submarine and Diving safety for the Navy.



After retiring from the Navy, he was employed at Electric Boat as a project manager and served as liaison with the Newport News Shipyard for construction of the Virginia Class Attack Submarines.



Leo served as President of the Chapman Woods Association for two terms and also was a valuable member of the Board of Directors for nine years. Leo was an avid Boston Red Sox and UConn Basketball fan.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Lynne Shackleton (James) of Malvern, Pa., Elisabeth Robins of Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and his step-children, Priscilla Gentry (Darryl) of Reading, Pa., Nancy Murallo (Craig) of East Lyme, Wendy Gamble (Chris) of Waterford, and son William Thorp (Shawn) of Kenyon, R.I. He was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and is also survived by brother, David Lovik.



A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. April 13, 2019 at Groton Bible Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Groton Bible Chapel, 66 Toll Gate Road, Groton, CT 06340. Condolences may be shared on Leo's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.