|
|
|
Gales Ferry - Leo E. Barron, 86, of Gales Ferry died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born Dec. 7, 1932, in New York City. He graduated from Manhattan College and served in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine McColl Barron.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1650 Route 12, Gales Ferry.
A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Aug. 3, 2019