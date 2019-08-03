Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Barron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo E. Barron


1932 - 2019
Send Flowers
Leo E. Barron Obituary
Gales Ferry - Leo E. Barron, 86, of Gales Ferry died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born Dec. 7, 1932, in New York City. He graduated from Manhattan College and served in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine McColl Barron.

Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1650 Route 12, Gales Ferry.

A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.