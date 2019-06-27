Groton - Leo F. Perry Jr., 48, of Groton passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, after a brief illness at the Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was the son of the late Leo F. Perry Sr. and Maryann (Cable) Perry of Pa. He was the husband of 15 years to Genevieve Hooper.



In addition to his wife, he leaves his four children, Seth Perry (Stephanie) of Ledyard, Zachary Perry of Westerly, R.I. and Aiden Perry and a stepdaughter Noelle Hooper both of Groton. He also leaves behind his younger brother, David Perry of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Melissa; and his beloved English Bulldog, Sir Perry.



Leo was formerly employed with the Department of Corrections and Foxwoods Casino for many years. More recently, he was attending nursing school with aspirations of becoming a Nurse Practitioner up until his illness.



He was a loyal Patriots fan, always sharing his knowledge of "stats" showing his enthusiasm after each and every game. Leo led his life with his heart, loved spending time with his family and could always be found smiling! A skilled backyard mechanic he was, he enjoyed working on his truck, or any other vehicle for family and friends. He also loved riding his motorcycle and his animals, Brodie FA and Velma.



His family will receive relatives and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Funeral services and burial will be held privately.



Please consider a donation in his memory to the Groton Animal Shelter 68 Groton Long Point Rd. Groton, CT 06340.



To leave a note of condolence to the family, please visit www.mysticfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary