Leo Kaufman In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Leo Kaufman Over 40 years ago, as a guy in his early 20's, I awoke the night before Fathers Day and realized I had forgotten a card for my dad. At 2 am this poured out of me. I found this on his wall after he passed. I guess he liked it. He was buried on Father's Day, 2004. Happy Fathers Day to all! To A Dad, Who gave us the tools to be the best we could be. Who loved us without conditions or reservations. Who was always there, whenever we needed him. Who never let us down, no matter how foolish or unreasonable we could be. Who taught us the meaning of love thru his everyday actions. Who's patience and understanding were limitless in their depth. To that Dad we honor and cherish everyday. But especially today, we give our thanks for your presence and support throughout our lives. And our unlimited and unconditional love who's seed you planted and grew for all these years. With Love, Happiness & Thanks Bob & Joann
Published in The Day on June 16, 2019
