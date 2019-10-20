|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of A Dear Father & Grandfather LEO WROBEL Who Passed Away Oct. 20, 2016 If time exists in heaven Do you still rise with the sun? Do you and mom share breakfast Before you day has begun? Can the heavens hear your laughter As you sit and reminisce About the times we were all together And others that you miss? Are you together with your family Beneath the heaven's glow? To look upon the fields you worked That you once called your home? Is music all around you The songs that you held dear? Do you and mom still dance together Like you did when you were here? We're sure that God must know The special Dad you've been And how we wish that you were here To guide our paths again. There isn't a day that goes by That we don't miss you, Dad We know you're with Mom and Jesus And nothing makes us more glad. Dearly Loved And Missed By, Jack & Rose Shannon, Michael & Devon Stacy, David, Rebecca & Tyler Carol, Tom & Lisa Thomas, Mandy, Thomas, Brandin & Kaylen Michele, Troy, Bryce & Avery
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019