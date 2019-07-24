Home

Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Leon Rasin


1926 - 2019
Leon Rasin Obituary
Norwich - Leon Rasin, 92, passed away unexpectedly July 23, 2019, at the William Backus Hospital. Leon was born Oct. 19, 1926, in Norwich.

He was a 1944 graduate of Norwich Free Academy. Leon was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Janet (Brauman) Nov. 10, 1968, in Norwich. She survives him.

A graveside Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Norwich Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3, 60 Middle Rd. in Preston

The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Day on July 24, 2019
