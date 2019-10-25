|
New London - Leon W. Beaudoin, 85, a resident of New London passed away at home Oct. 20, 2019, due to complications from Parkinson Disease.
Born in Occum, he was the son of the late Ferrier Beaudoin and Medora Boucher Beaudoin. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1952, where he excelled in the graphic arts program and awarded the Norwich Free Academy Industrial Arts Award in Graphic Arts.
After graduation Leon enlisted in the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Medregal. Following his discharge, he returned to printing. While attending Eastern Connecticut State College, he operated and managed a weekly newspaper named "Star Publishing Co." He later moved on to product manager at Doring Labels in Danielson. There he discovered a new and growing industry called Flexography. Eventually Leon was hired by a Chicago based press manufacturing firm, Webtron Corporation, which manufactured label presses. It was a young but rapidly growing industry, and Leon was at the forefront. He traveled the globe for four decades promoting Webtron press and the industry he so loved. He was an active member in the Tag and Label Manufacturing Institute and Vice President and Chairman of the Associate Division. He is noted among the few who helped build the industry.
At age forty-two Leon was diagnosed with Parkinson disease. He continued working for another fifteen years. At age fifty-five, Leon retired from Webtron Corporation. Still determined to remain active, Leon started his own sales and marketing firm which provided reconditioned label printing equipment to companies worldwide. He retired from FlexoExport Ltd. In 2003.
Leon leaves behind his devoted wife Joyce, of sixty-five years; two sons, Andre' Beaudoin and fiancée Patricia from New Milford; Scott Beaudoin and his wife Jennifer from Killingworth; and three grandsons, Andre' Beaudoin Jr., Cameron Beaudoin, Christopher Beaudoin. Leon also leaves behind many devoted and caring family members and friends.
The Beaudoin family wishes to thank the entire medical staff on the 4.1 unit of L+M Hospital for the exemplary care they provided Leon.
Calling hours will be held 10 to noon Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Avenue, New London. A memorial Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Church, Squire Street, New London.
In lieu of flowers please donate to for Parkinson research: Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2019