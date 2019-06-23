Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Copertino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard F. Copertino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard F. Copertino Obituary
East Lyme - Leonard F. Copertino, 92, of Monroe, passed away at Yale Bridgeport Hospital Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Mr. Copertino is the husband of Mae Kiki Copertino; father of Leonard Copertino of East Lyme , Michael Copertino of Shelton, and Mark Copertino of Edwards, Colo.; grandfather of five; and great-grandfather of two.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon Thursday, at St. Jude" s Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There are no calling hours.

Please do not send flowers and instead make a contribution in his memory to a . Please visit www.Byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now