|
|
East Lyme - Leonard F. Copertino, 92, of Monroe, passed away at Yale Bridgeport Hospital Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Mr. Copertino is the husband of Mae Kiki Copertino; father of Leonard Copertino of East Lyme , Michael Copertino of Shelton, and Mark Copertino of Edwards, Colo.; grandfather of five; and great-grandfather of two.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon Thursday, at St. Jude" s Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There are no calling hours.
Please do not send flowers and instead make a contribution in his memory to a . Please visit www.Byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on June 23, 2019