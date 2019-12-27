|
Indian Land, S.C. - Leonard H. Kimes, 85, of Indian Land, S.C. formerly of Groton passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at the Union County Hospice in Monroe, N.C.
He was born in New London Feb. 12, 1934, the son of Aubrey and Madeline Bradham Kimes. Len was married to Irene Beebe May 29, 1954, in Towson, Md. Irene passed away Dec. 19, 2009.
Leonard is a Korean War Veteran served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Chipola AO-63.
Leonard was a firefighter for 41 years until he retired. Leonard began his firefighting career in the United States Navy DOD as a Crash Fire Rescue Firefighter. He was stationed in Port Lyautey, North Africa.
After serving in the United States Navy he became a volunteer firefighter with Groton City Fire Department Eastern Point Company #2. Leonard then became a career firefighter with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut. In 1968, Leonard was selected as career firefighter by City of Groton Fire Department where he worked until his retirement in 1994 at the rank of Fire Captain.
Len took great pride in his service to community and created the Groton City Fire Department Uniform Patch and Logo warn today by all its members. Leonard was the historian for the Groton City Fire Department starting from the time he began as a volunteer at Eastern Point Volunteer Fire Department Company #2 until he retired. Len had generated numerous scrapbooks and photo albums, documenting the department's fires, emergencies and events, including some that took place before the 1900s. He also enjoyed collecting and restoring old firefighting memorabilia.
He moved to South Carolina in 2011 to live with his family. He enjoyed traveling and site seeing around the Carolinas. Len was an accomplished artist and a talented wood craftsman. He enjoyed pencil drawing, woodcarving, oil painting, painting pictures on old handsaws and painting pictures on wood and furniture. Len also enjoyed visiting local firehouses and talking with firefighters on duty. Len's greatest joy and happiness came from spending time with his great-grandchildren during a recent vacation. Len was loyal New England Patriots fan and enjoyed watching the games with his family and friends. Len was a life member of the Groton Lodge of Elks 2163.
He leaves behind a son Leonard Kimes and wife Hong; granddaughter Jessica Rowe and husband Kris; two great-grandchildren Olivia and Jeffery; grandsons, Nathan Kimes, and Zihe Wang; brother David Kimes and wife May; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Funeral and interment with military honors in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery will be private. In lei of flowers his wishes were for Donations made in honor of his name to; . Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 27, 2019