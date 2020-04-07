|
Waterford - Leonard Hugh "Lenny" Provost, 83, of Shore Road, Waterford died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Bayview Health Care. He married Helen Brochu of Waterford Aug. 28, 1959, on Fishers Island, N.Y. She survives him.
Leonard retired from Local 777 where he was employed for 48 years as a pipefitter. He was a graduate of New London High School Class of 1955. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
For years Lenny was an avid jogger in the Pleasure Beach area. He was recognized in his white bucket hat, which he never left home without. He loved being social and would always wave to other walkers and joggers. Lenny and Helen were snowbirds in Pompano Beach, Fla. for 20 years. He was also recognized in Florida with his white bucket hat. He was a member of the American Legion Post #0142 and the Elks #1898.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children, Jon Provost and Jane Nelson, Denise Provost, Pamela Stevens, all of Waterford, and Paul Provost of Moosup; grandchildren, Ashley Provost Kennedy of Jewett City and Monica Provost of New Britain; and brother Paul Provost and his wife JoAnne and their sons, Jeff and Marc of East Lyme.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the . Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, New London is handling arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 7, 2020