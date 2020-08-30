Mystic - Leonard M. "Len" Sawyer, 71, passed away at home in Mystic Aug. 19, 2020, after a prolonged and valiant battle with heart disease. He was born Oct. 11, 1948, in New London to Grace Priscilla (Miner) and Edward L. Sawyer.



He graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School and continued his education at Swain School of Design in New Bedford, Mass. Len then went on to earn a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies (MALS) degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown. Len was a knowledgeable and talented teacher. He taught art at Longmeadow High School, and later instructed students at Three Rivers Community College. He was a lively and engaging educator and lecturer.



Growing up in Groton, his family embraced the local lobstering business and so did Len for many years. He also worked in the marine lumber business and wrapped up his career as the dockmaster at Mystic Seaport, a job he adored. Len was never really all that far from the sea. As a classically trained artist, Len was an active painter, right up until the literal day of his death. His creativity and artistic ability abounded. He was an Elected Artist and member at the Mystic Museum of Art, Guilford Art League and the Connecticut Association of Fine Arts. His family will certainly never be able to forget Len as he has left behind a multitude of paint splatters on a myriad of clothes and furniture from his constant painting at home.



Len also enjoyed immersing himself in family genealogy. He was able to trace his family lineage through his mother to Thomas Miner, one of the founders of Stonington; and through his father he established genealogical lines all the way to Edward Fuller, a passenger aboard the Mayflower. As an avid golfer at Shennecossett Golf Course his entire life, he made many dear friends. It was a personal passion and as a result, he was able to develop some exceptional golf skills. Nothing short of death kept Len off the golf course.



He was predeceased by his parents; and brother Dick Sawyer. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary "Ibby" Logan Sawyer; and his children, Edward L. "Ned" Sawyer II and his wife Carrie, and children Jack and Wyatt; his daughter Jane S. "Janie" Whipple and her husband, Timothy and their children, Lucy and Henry. He is also survived by his brother Art Sawyer.



All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mystic Noank Library, the Groton Public Library, or the Mystic River Historical Society. The Dinoto Funeral Home in Mystic is in charge of arrangements.



