More Obituaries for Leonard Rocco
Leonard Rocco

Leonard Rocco In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of LEONARD ANTHONY ROCCO Who Passed Away 9-29-2004 YOU HAVE BEEN SORELY MISSED Our lives go on without you, but nothing is the same. Sad are the hearts that you love, Silent the tears that fall. Living our hearts without you, is the hardest part of all. The special years will not return, when we were all together. But with the love within our hearts, you will walk with us forever. THE GIFT OF GOD IS LIFE EVERLASTING - ROM 6.23 A "Alpha" & O "Omega" SADLY MISSED BY YOUR FAMILY!
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019
