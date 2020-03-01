|
Groton - The beautiful soul of Leonilo "Leo" Racelis Alina Jr., of Groton, left this world Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Leo was a resident of Groton for over 30 years with his loving wife, Cynthia Alina, to whom he was married for 40 years. Leo was born Oct. 28, 1952, in Iriga City, Philippines, where he lived for 24 years and served in the Philippine Army before immigrating to the United States in 1977, through the sponsorship of his older brother, Sabino Alina, petty officer first class in the United States Navy.
After working for such companies as Railroad Salvage and Wyman-Gordon, Leo became known around Southeastern Connecticut as a local handyman, specializing in reupholstering furniture and carpentry. Leo once owned his own store, Presidential Upholstery, in the early 1980s, located on the corner of Connecticut Avenue and Broad Street in New London. Leo's skills contributed to the carpentry and tiling in the original Crystal Mall.
Leo had an intangible zest for life. He was full of kindness and love for all those he encountered. His positive spirit, friendliness and handyman reputation made him popular with many in the Groton and New London areas. Leo could easily be recognized around town driving down the road in his black Suzuki SUV with the custom made roof rack and a Dunkin' Donuts coffee in hand. Leo had a passion for many things, such as dancing and creating projects. In his early years, he could be found doing the hustle at Rhana Pippins Disco in Groton, or Liquid Light in New London! When it comes to his projects, his latest was creating a jeepney, a cultural mode of Philippine transportation, to honor his heritage. One of his most notable projects was a caribou and wagon that graced his front yard on US RT 1, for many years; it was one of his signature pieces and an unofficial Groton landmark! Leo was very involved and well-known in this region's Filipino community. On any day of the year, you could find Leo working in his yard or in his garage shop, always with the music blaring and machines moving. Above all, Leo was a family man. He loved attending a good family party, and hosting many of these gatherings over the years with his wife Cindy, at their home. Seeing the family together made him the happiest. A loyal son, loving husband, devoted father, dependable brother, doting grandfather, adored uncle and recently, a proud great grandfather. Leo will be missed by so many from all over the globe.
Leo is survived by his wife, Cynthia Alina and his four children: Anne Regondola and husband Lito Regondola; Justin Alina and wife Liezyl Alina; Jeremy Alina; and Raychel Morelli and husband John Morelli.
Leo was a charismatic and highly involved grandfather, often taking care of his grand kids by bringing them to and from activities. They were his inspiration for such playful projects as his "lawn mower" and "zip line" rides. Leo always made sure their family pool was ready for the kids each summer. He leaves behind six grandchildren: Catherine, Jonathan "Jhun Jhun" and Jonas Regondola; Jasmine and Jacob Alina; and Isabella "Izzy" Morelli. He was also able to meet his first great-grandchild, Cate Jane Vega, who was born just a week before his passing. Leo also is survived by six sisters and one brother: Lourdes Arroyo, Helen Banaria and husband Ben Banaria, Noring Luzon, Alice Lopez and her husband June Lopez, Teresita Albus and husband Edilberto Albus, Louisito Alina and wife Marina Alina and Febie Alina Herndon. Leo is an uncle and great-uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews, who idolize him and will miss him dearly. Leo will join his mother, Justina Racelis Alina and father, Leonilo Gavino Alina Sr., in Heaven. Leo was also predeceased by his sister, Naty Taduran and brother, Sabino Racelis Alina.
Calling hours for Leonilo Alina Jr. will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, and from 10 to noon Friday, March 6 at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, in Historic Downtown Mystic. The Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 7, at St. Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road. To send an online condolence, donate or send flowers to the Alina family, please visit www.dinotofuneral.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 1, 2020