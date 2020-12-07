1/1
Leslie Anne (Viall) Morris
1952 - 2020
Hubbard, Ohio - Leslie Anne Viall Morris, 68, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away Saturday Dec. 5, 2020, at home. Leslie was born Aug. 6, 1952, in New London, a daughter of Ellery and Elizabeth Furman Viall.

Leslie was a 1970 graduate of Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton. She attended Philadelphia College of Bible, and Youngstown State University where she got her bachelor and master's degrees. In 1990, she went to work for Valley Counseling Services in Warren, Ohio, as a social worker, and later as a child therapist, retiring in 2018.

"Be still and know that I am God." (Psalm 46:10) She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband David W. Morris, whom she married May 19, 1973; her children, David E. (Christa) Morris; Jason A. (Jennifer) Morris; and Annie Morris, all of Hubbard; and two granddaughters, Eden and Felicity. She also leaves her sisters, Harriet Carroll of Columbia, S.C. and Beverly (Mike) Kopczynski of Houston, Texas.

There will be services held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec, 9, and calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 8, at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken: the six-foot rule will be honored; and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. Leslie will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Published in The Day on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home - Hubbard
DEC
9
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home - Hubbard
Funeral services provided by
Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home - Hubbard
407 West Liberty Street
HUBBARD, OH 44425
330-534-1955
