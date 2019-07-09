Mystic - Leslie Evelyn King (Clements), age 62, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, June 28th, 2019, after a brief illness.



Leslie was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Ingrid Clements. Leslie is survived by her two daughters, Lindsay King of Mystic, and Devon Hall (George Hall) of Groton. She is also survived by her two siblings, Charles Clements, of Moultonborough, N.H., and Carol Glansberg of Ballston Spa, N.Y. Leslie will be fondly remembered, and her memory cherished by her granddaughters, Stella and Reese.



Leslie was a dedicated mother and friend who prided herself in honesty. She was always there for anyone who needed her. She enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, being with her dogs, Pippa and Ruby, as well as her cat, Mabel, and simply being at home where she truly created comfort. She was known for her knack for taste and décor- something that she put her all into, and shopping for treasures was indeed a hobby.



Leslie worked in the service industry for decades as a bartender/server, most recently at Noah's restaurant in Stonington Borough.



Her infectious laugh and smile will be greatly missed and forever etched into our hearts.



Per wishes of Leslie, no formal services will be held, however a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in The Day on July 9, 2019