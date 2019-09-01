|
Essex - Leslie Van Nostrand Shaffer, 87, of Essex, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born April 30, 1932, in Queens, N.Y. to Leslie and Elizabeth Van Nostrand. She was the beloved wife of Russell K. Shaffer who survives her.
Leslie graduated from Colby College in 1954. Leslie and Russ were married in 1956, in Great Neck, N.Y. and went on to raise their family in Rowayton and South Norwalk. She worked as an executive secretary for the Junior League of Stamford-Norwalk for over 20 years. She and her husband lived for many years on the shore of the Connecticut River in Lyme.
Leslie was an avid gardener, bird watcher and a devoted volunteer for several organizations including the Ladies' Benevolent Society of the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, where she was also a deacon and member of the choir. Leslie was also active in the Garden Gang of the Florence Griswold Museum, the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Lyme Garden Club, and numerous committees at Essex Meadows. Leslie was an eternally optimistic and energetic person. She was a lifelong tennis player who also enjoyed golf and kayaking on the Connecticut River. Devotion to her family and friends was of the utmost importance to her and family reunions were the highlight of her year.
Besides her husband, Leslie is survived by her children, Cole Shaffer (Nhora) of Cumming, Ga., Wendell Shaffer of Glen, N.J., Daniel Shaffer (Suzanne) of Wayne, N.J., and Webster Shaffer (Elizabeth) of Simsbury; and seven grandchildren, Steven, Andrew, Elizabeth, Matthew, Meghan, Caitlin and James. She is predeceased by her sister, Mary Van Nostrand and her brother William Van Nostrand.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 2 Ferry Road, Old Lyme, CT 06371.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019