Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
VFW
91 Raymond Hill Rd
Uncasville, CT
Montville - Lester Harry Taylor Jr., "Les The Painter," passed away unexpectedly at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital on May 2, 2019 at the age of 66.

Les was born in Concord, N.H., on April 8, 1953. He spent his childhood in Uncasville. In his early 20s, he moved to Houston, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Frances (Gonzales) Taylor. They were married shortly after in 1976. They moved back to Connecticut to raise their family in Oakdale.

Les was well-known for his self-employed painting business, whose work is admired by many as the name "Les The Painter" spread quickly by word of mouth over the last 35 years.

Les enjoyed everything outdoors, from fishing to hunting, yard work and fixing everything around the house, a jack-of-all trades. Most of all, Les enjoyed his family, especially the time he spent with his "Grand Ones."

Les would give anyone the shirt off his back, and he will be forever remembered for his kind soul and the way he made everyone feel like they were his family.

Les is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Frances. He also is devotedly remembered by his children: Dorothy Snurkowski (and husband Anthony) and Shawn Taylor Sr. followed by his grandchildren: Kaytlynn Thompson, Shawn Jr. and Mason Taylor, and Mason and Madelyn Snurkowski. He is also survived by his siblings: Linda, Carlene and Lauri, as well as extended family and numerous friends.

Les was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy (Boyle) Taylor; father Lester Harry Taylor Sr.; sisters Gail and Sherri; and brother Daniel Taylor.

Visitation will be held at Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville, on Friday May 10, from 3 to 6 p.m., with by a celebration of "Les The Painter's" life at the VFW at 91 Raymond Hill Road, Uncasville, from 5 to 10 p.m.
Published in The Day on May 6, 2019
