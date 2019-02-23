Florida - Leticia (Tisha) A. Leavy passed on to her next spiritual plane Feb. 5th 2019. She died peacefully in Delray Beach, Fla.



Born Leticia Zigas June 26,1961, in Grosse Pointe, Mich., she was the loving daughter of Grace Kennedy and George Zigas. She was also the caring sister of Tracy Schatko, and wife, partner, and best friend to Bill Leavy, to whom she married in 1989.



She graduated from The Huntington Institute in Paralegal Studies.



In 1989, she became one of the first groups to receive a bone marrow transplant from the University of Nebraska for stage 4 cancers. She was the only one of 13 to live more than a year. Those studies paved the way for what would be come a common procedure in the decades to follow.



Tisha spent her adult life in Connecticut which she always considered her home. She lived her life with a passion for politics as a member of the Democratic party in various positions, from polling to protesting. As a devoted wife and an advocate for anyone oppressed, she lived her life with the single passion to make things right; her light will shine bright in all of our hearts.



Celebration of Life to take place on March 3rd at The Arts Garage in Delray Beach, Florida.



Any donations in her name should go the The , the Arts Garage or the Morikami Museum. Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary