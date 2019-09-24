Home

Letty Stein
Letty Lee Stein

New London - Letty Lee Stein, longtime resident of New London died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Letty Lee Stein was predeceased by her husband Sigmund Charles Stein, MD. Letty Lee and Sigmund journeyed from Suffolk to southern Connecticut to serve the local pediatric community.

Born and raised in Suffolk, Va., the daughter of Herbert Charles January and Madeline Stern January.

She is survived by her daughter, H Cynthia Therrien and son-in-law, Philip Joseph Therrien, MD; and wonderful granddaughter Jennifer January Therrien.

Letty Lee was a graduate of Penn Hall Girl's School and the University of Pennsylvania, becoming an accomplished skier, artist, and chef. Over the years, Letty Lee was very active in the community volunteering for Child and Family Services, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and the Gift Shop, Florence Griswold Museum, and NEADS Service Dogs, as well as numerous others.

Services are private and there are no calling hours.

Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St, New London is assisting he family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pine Point School, 89 Barnes Rd, Stonington, CT 06378 or NEADS, 305 Redemption Rock Trail, Princeton, MA 01541. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Sept. 24, 2019
