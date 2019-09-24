|
Uncasville - Lewis Mazzei, 93, joined his wife in heaven Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, peacefully at his home in Uncasville. He was born Sept. 2, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Louis and Angelina (Elia) Mazzei and was the oldest of three children.
Lewis joined the Army shortly after World War II. In 1948, he met his future wife Ines Bellucci and they got married Sept. 11, of that same year.
Lewis and Ines, together, had many hobbies. They shot in many archery tournaments each winning a number of National and State Championship tournaments. In 1975, they gave up archery and decided to take up golf playing as members of the Norwich Golf Club. In their later years, the couple spent considerable time touring the country and taking cruises. They were also members of the Elks club and the Montville Lions Club.
Lewis built, owned and operated Mazzei's Auto Body for many years. He was very proud of his business and passionate about his work. After he retired, he began driving schoolchildren for the town of Montville.
Left to honor Lewis are his two sisters, Gloria and Marian; his two sons, Glenn and Conrad and Conrad's wife Joanne; two granddaughters, Lindsey and Melanie; a great-granddaughter Jordyn; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 24, 2019