Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Resseguie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Resseguie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis Resseguie Obituary
Sun City Center, Fla. - Lew Resseguie passed away peacefully at home June 30, 2019, with his wife Diane by his side.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Lew served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Then followed in his father's footsteps and spent 13 years with Scripps-Howard Newspapers' Washington Daily News.

At the age of 44, he decided to pursue his first Love in Life, a career in theater, and moved to New York City.

After having a successful career, they moved to Sun City Center, Fla. His passion was to give back to the community the talent he had been blessed with.

He is survived by his wife Diane LeFrancois from Norwich; four daughters; and six grandchildren.

A Memorial donation may be made to Life Path Hospice of Sun City Center, FL 33573
Published in The Day on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.