Sun City Center, Fla. - Lew Resseguie passed away peacefully at home June 30, 2019, with his wife Diane by his side.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Lew served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Then followed in his father's footsteps and spent 13 years with Scripps-Howard Newspapers' Washington Daily News.
At the age of 44, he decided to pursue his first Love in Life, a career in theater, and moved to New York City.
After having a successful career, they moved to Sun City Center, Fla. His passion was to give back to the community the talent he had been blessed with.
He is survived by his wife Diane LeFrancois from Norwich; four daughters; and six grandchildren.
A Memorial donation may be made to Life Path Hospice of Sun City Center, FL 33573
Published in The Day on Aug. 3, 2019