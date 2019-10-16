|
|
Stonington - Lewis Thomas Crosse, 91, of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Stonington passed away at home Oct. 14, 2019, with his five children and two grandchildren at his side.
Lewis was born Sept. 11, 1928, in Wheeling, W. Va. to Fredrick Crosse and Marie Tracy Collier Crosse. He was preceded in death by his four siblings. Lewis had a distinguished 22-year career in the U.S. Navy, earning the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, finishing his career as a teacher at the Submarine School in New London and with multiple good conduct service medals for service in World War II and the Korean War. Following his military service, he worked for Northeast Utilities for 16 years, and in retirement had an antiques business in Mystic with his wife of 58 years Stella Berry Crosse, who passed away in 2011.
Lewis is survived by five children and their spouses, Yvonne Sawyer and her husband Rick Sawyer of Miami, Fa., Michael Crosse and his wife Beatriz Suarez Crosse, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Teresa Crosse of Stonington, Celeste Crosse and her husband Pedro Berdecia of Waldorf, Md., and Douglas Crosse of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and an honorary son Jorge Ballivian of Michigan. There are nine grandchildren, Lilian Rogers and her wife Alexis Schuette, Lewis Crosse and his partner Jessica Gates, Vincent Crosse, Ethan Sawyer and his wife Veronica, Claire (David) Tamburovic, Trey Sawyer, Devon Sawyer, Nicolas Sawyer, Nicole Crosse; and one great-grandchild, Layla Saunders.
Lewis will be remembered for his amazing skills in gardening, woodworking, winemaking, home renovation, and poker-playing. His sense of humor, love of music and antiques, and his social skills endeared him to many throughout his life.
His family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, followed by a service at 6 p.m., at the Mystic Funeral Home, located on Route 1 (51 Williams Ave) Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a local hospice organization of your choice.
Published in The Day on Oct. 16, 2019