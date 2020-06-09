Leza D. "Missy" Carboni
1972 - 2020
Waterford - Leza D. "Missy" Carboni, 47 of Waterford and formerly of Salem, entered eternal life unexpectedly June 3, 2020. She was born Dec. 19, 1972, in New London the beloved daughter of Patricia (Clennell) Duford of Waterford and Edward "Eddie" Carboni Jr. of Fla.

She attended local schools in Salem and graduated from East Lyme High School, class of 1990. Missy previously worked as a secretary for local construction company until her illness. Missy enjoyed tubing with her son, playing house games, playing softball and karaoke. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Yankee fan, and loved to cook.

Besides her parents, Missy is survived by her beloved son Zak Crawford; and her stepfather Brain Duford. She was predeceased by her brother Steven Carboni.

All funeral services will be private, with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, has been entrusted with her care. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to, DaVita Norwich Dialysis, 113 Salem Turnpike, Norwich, CT 06360.

Published in The Day on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
