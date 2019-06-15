New London - Lia Benveniste, "Lily", 84, of New London, passed away June 13, 2019, at Backus Hospital in Norwich. Born in Cali, Colombia April 14, 1935, she was a dedicated daughter of the late Henry and Martha (Hayon) Benveniste, caring for her mother for many years. Lily retired several years ago after a successful career as the school secretary at Clark Lane Middle School in Waterford.



A longtime resident of New London, Lily liked to garden and travel. May her memory be a blessing. She leaves to mourn her loss, a sister Judy Goldberg of Mystic; a nephew Edward and his wife Carol of Storrs; a nephew Jeffrey and his wife Helene of Bet Shemesh, Israel; a nephew Steven and his husband Greggor of New York City; and a niece Debora and her husband Thomas of Waterford. She also leaves behind seven grandnieces and four grandnephews. A beloved brother-in-law David Harold (Judy's husband), predeceased her.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Jewish Aid Cemetery on Gillette's Lane in Colchester.



In addition to flowers which she loved, donations in her memory may be made to The Eastern Connecticut Garden Association www.getgrowingct.org.



The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of funeral arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary