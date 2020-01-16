Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Flanders Baptist and Community Church
162 Boston Post Rd.
East Lyme, CT
Liam Adams Campbell


1996 - 2020
Liam Adams Campbell Obituary
East Lyme - Liam Adams Campbell, 23, of Niantic passed away Jan. 13, 2020.

Liam was born Oct. 28, 1996, in Norwich the son of James and Sheri Adams Campbell

He graduated from East Lyme High School, attended Three Rivers Community College and was employed by General Dynamics as an outside machinist.

No words can express the loss of his gentle, loving soul, his wonderful sense of humor and tremendous love of family.

Besides his heartbroken parents, he is survived by his brother Colin Campbell and brother-in-law Matthew Singer of Brighton, Mass.; one sister Aedan Campbell of Niantic; grandparents, Ernest and Geraldine Adams of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and "Auntie" Nancy Brewer of Marco Island, Fla.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Flanders Baptist and Community Church, 162 Boston Post Rd., East Lyme. There are no calling hours. Interment will be private. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) 220 Vesey St. 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, to help find a cure that claimed our beautiful boy.
Published in The Day on Jan. 16, 2020
