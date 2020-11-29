Groton Long Point- Liliane Coucke Smith, Belgian World War II resistance heroine and nurse, died in Connecticut at 100.



Liliane Coucke Smith, a nurse who conspired against the Nazi occupation of her native Belgium and later ministered to refugees, died at home Thursday, Oct. 19, 2020, with her husband of 64 years and their three children by her side. She turned 100 years old Oct. 3, and her life was honored that month by Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut in an address to the U.S. Congress.



Liliane Coucke was born in Paris of Belgian parents in 1920, and was graduated from the Universite Libre de Bruxelles in 1942, with the French education equivalent of summa cum laude. Belgium already had been occupied by Germany for two years and she was an active resistante. Always a gentle, amusing and charming woman, she recalled in later years among other incidents how a Wehrmacht soldier helped her with a heavy load when she was boarding a streetcar. What he didn't know was that the bulky package consisted of parts for a clandestine printing press to provide war news and anti-Nazi resistance information.



As a nurse and while the war raged, Liliane Smith accompanied advancing Allied Forces from Belgium into Germany. When the war ended, Liliane Smith was part of a United Nations team that helped resettle more than 10 million displaced persons, many of whom had been slave laborers and concentration camp prisoners. At one point, the U.S. Army provided a military aircraft and flew her across Germany to testify for the prosecution in a war crimes trial at Nuremburg.



She was a supervisor in setting up six refugee care centers in the American occupation zone. Liliane Smith often said her proudest professional achievement in life was that no one in her care died. Decades later, a New York City taxi driver recognized her and hugged her in gratitude for saving his life with her medical attention after his release from a concentration camp. The moment was memorialized in a New York Times letter Dec. 7, 2003.



Relevant to today's health crisis, Liliane Smith also undertook the mission of controlling contagious childhood diseases among refugees in Italy. In 1950, she accepted the position of French-English translator and interpreter to the newly created U.S. Navy Sixth Fleet headquarters, Naples. At the Navy headquarters, Liliane met and married Dudley C. Smith, a Princeton graduate and U.S. naval officer. For many years, they divided their time between the U.S. and Europe before moving permanently to Groton Long Point.



Once in the U.S., Liliane Smith freely shared her memories and experiences with children and adults alike. They ranged from a video interview with a fourth grade class in Alabama, to talks before library groups and clubs in Connecticut. She also was interviewed at length in 2015 and 2016 for a videotaped memorial commemoration of women's contributions to the war effort. That event was a joint undertaking by the American Embassy in Belgium and the Belgian government for a permanent record of women's achievements during World War II.



Besides her husband, Liliane is survived by their son Dudley C. Smith 3d, an IT executive, and his wife Sharon of Raleigh, N.C.; Michelle Lambeau, a conference interpreter and documentary filmmaker of Sedona, Ariz.; Craig A. Smith, a medevac helicopter pilot and his wife, New London attorney Kelly Reardon, of Stonington; and grandchildren, Kelsey and Mack.



Funeral arrangements are in the hands of Dinoto Funeral Home in Mystic. Services will be private. A celebration of Liliane Coucke Smith's life is planned for the spring, COVID-19 permitting. After that and in accordance with her wishes, her ashes will be scattered in the Bay of Naples beside the city where she married her husband in 1956. Eventually his ashes will join hers, Mr. Smith said.



