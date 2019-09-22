Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Irons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Boiselle Irons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Boiselle Irons Obituary
Mystic - There will be a Celebration of Life gathering in the memory of Lillian Boiselle Irons, who died Saturday Sept. 7 and her husband Robert Philip Irons, who died May 12, 2012, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Par 4 Restaurant at the Shennecossett Golf Course, 93 Plant Street, Groton. All friends and family of "Lil and Bob" are encouraged to attend.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now