|
|
Mystic - There will be a Celebration of Life gathering in the memory of Lillian Boiselle Irons, who died Saturday Sept. 7 and her husband Robert Philip Irons, who died May 12, 2012, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Par 4 Restaurant at the Shennecossett Golf Course, 93 Plant Street, Groton. All friends and family of "Lil and Bob" are encouraged to attend.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019