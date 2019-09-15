|
Mystic - Lillian Boiselle Irons, 86, of Mystic, passed away Sept. 7, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness.
She was the wife of the late Robert Philip Irons, and is survived by her daughter Denise Anne Irons; sister Marcia Boiselle Clark; and brother Gene Boiselle. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert, Ervin, Russell and Norman Boiselle; and sister Eleanor Boiselle Swift.
Lillian grew up on South Road, Groton, and graduated from Fitch Senior High School in 1951. She lived the remainder of her life in West Mystic.
There will not be a service or visitation. Instead, a Celebration of Life is being planned for family and friends in early October.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coronary Care Unit, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, c/o Development Office, 365 Montauk Ave, New London, CT. 06320. Donations can also be made online at https://www.lmhospital.org/donors/make-a-gift.aspx
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019