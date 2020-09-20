Groton - Lillian Marie Chrissos, 92, of Groton died Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020, at the Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Lillian was born June 27, 1928, in Hartford, to Joseph and Julia Kasek Maznicki. She married Plato Chrissos Nov. 25, 1958, at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church in Hartford. He preceded her in death July 11, 2015. They were married for over 56 years. Together they had their beloved daughter Carol.
Lillian was raised in Hartford and attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Hartford. She went on to graduate from the New York Institute of Dietetics, Inc. From Hartford, she moved to Groton and became the dietitian/food service supervisor at Connecticut College for 22 years. Plato built their home in Groton on family property that was once his father's poultry farm. They lived in that house for 52 years, until Plato's passing.
Lillian loved to bake. Desserts were always made from scratch; she never used cake mixes. She made blackberry and raspberry jams from berries picked on the property. She had a large flower garden; and she loved beach vacations. Because she always had summers off, since she worked for a college, the neighborhood children were always at their house. She treated them all like family. Lillian was very devoted to her Catholic faith, and both Plato and Lillian attended Sacred Heart Church for over 40 years. She also participated in a Bible study group at Sacred Heart Church.
Lillian is survived by her daughter Carol Rae and her husband Tim of Norwich. She is also survived by two granddaughters, whom she loved very much, Victoria Rose Rae and Samantha Leigh Rae; and her sister Phyllis Sutkowski.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, at the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton. COVID protocols are in effect - masks must be worn and social distancing practiced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lillian's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4-B, Southington, CT 06489. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com
to sign the online register or to share a memory.