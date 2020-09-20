1/1
Lillian Marie Chrissos
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Lillian Marie Chrissos, 92, of Groton died Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020, at the Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Lillian was born June 27, 1928, in Hartford, to Joseph and Julia Kasek Maznicki. She married Plato Chrissos Nov. 25, 1958, at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church in Hartford. He preceded her in death July 11, 2015. They were married for over 56 years. Together they had their beloved daughter Carol.

Lillian was raised in Hartford and attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Hartford. She went on to graduate from the New York Institute of Dietetics, Inc. From Hartford, she moved to Groton and became the dietitian/food service supervisor at Connecticut College for 22 years. Plato built their home in Groton on family property that was once his father's poultry farm. They lived in that house for 52 years, until Plato's passing.

Lillian loved to bake. Desserts were always made from scratch; she never used cake mixes. She made blackberry and raspberry jams from berries picked on the property. She had a large flower garden; and she loved beach vacations. Because she always had summers off, since she worked for a college, the neighborhood children were always at their house. She treated them all like family. Lillian was very devoted to her Catholic faith, and both Plato and Lillian attended Sacred Heart Church for over 40 years. She also participated in a Bible study group at Sacred Heart Church.

Lillian is survived by her daughter Carol Rae and her husband Tim of Norwich. She is also survived by two granddaughters, whom she loved very much, Victoria Rose Rae and Samantha Leigh Rae; and her sister Phyllis Sutkowski.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, at the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton. COVID protocols are in effect - masks must be worn and social distancing practiced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lillian's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4-B, Southington, CT 06489. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Colonel Ledyard Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BYLES Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Such wonderful memories I have of visiting the Chrissos home and being received by the warm, kind, and beautiful blue-eyed lady I always called Mrs. Chrissos - my BFF’s mom. Your faith was unyielding, and one of your greatest gifts to me was the time you spent ensuring me of God’s power and love as I navigated my dad’s illness and subsequent death. You are surely now God’s beautiful angel. Rest in Peace Mrs. Chrissos.
Tammie Orefice
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved