Such wonderful memories I have of visiting the Chrissos home and being received by the warm, kind, and beautiful blue-eyed lady I always called Mrs. Chrissos - my BFF’s mom. Your faith was unyielding, and one of your greatest gifts to me was the time you spent ensuring me of God’s power and love as I navigated my dad’s illness and subsequent death. You are surely now God’s beautiful angel. Rest in Peace Mrs. Chrissos.

Tammie Orefice

Friend