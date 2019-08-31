|
Norwich – Lillian Mitchell passed away at home Wednesday morning. She was born in Brighton, Mass. Feb. 22, 1919. She was predeceased by her husband William W. Mitchell Sr.
Lillian was a loving mother and grandmother, Daily Communicant of Sacred Heart Church Taftville, and a longtime Librarian for Norwich Public Schools.
Visitation is at 9:30 a.m. Monday, at Godere Funeral Home, 21 North 2nd Ave., Taftville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church Taftville. Burial is private. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Aug. 31, 2019