Home

POWERED BY

Services
Godere Funeral Home Inc
21 N 2Nd Ave
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-6082
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Godere Funeral Home Inc
21 N 2Nd Ave
Taftville, CT 06380
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church Taftville
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Mitchell


1919 - 2019
Send Flowers
Lillian Mitchell Obituary
Norwich – Lillian Mitchell passed away at home Wednesday morning. She was born in Brighton, Mass. Feb. 22, 1919. She was predeceased by her husband William W. Mitchell Sr.

Lillian was a loving mother and grandmother, Daily Communicant of Sacred Heart Church Taftville, and a longtime Librarian for Norwich Public Schools.

Visitation is at 9:30 a.m. Monday, at Godere Funeral Home, 21 North 2nd Ave., Taftville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church Taftville. Burial is private. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.