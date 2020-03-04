Home

Lillian Nocito

IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of LILLIAN C. NOCITO Who Passed Away 03-04-1996 Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift up lifting rush of quiet birds in circles flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night, Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die Always in Our Hearts, Love SELINA, ANTHONY, NOAH, ALEX, LILLIAN, A.J. & NOAH IV
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020
