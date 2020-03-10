|
Stonington - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lincoln Arthur Watkins of Stonington Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 92. Lincoln Watkins, who was known to many as Pa or Puzzy, was born in New York City, Nov. 23, 1927. A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 14, at the Friends Meetinghouse located at 57 Elm Street, Westerly. The service will follow in the manner of Friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the American Diabetes Association, the , or Planned Parenthood. For more information, please go to www.mysticfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2020