Groton - Linda Ann Jaques, of Groton died June 6, 2019, in New London after a brief, courageous battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 30, 1954, in Westerly, R.I. daughter of Raymond and Mary Startz.



Linda was married to David Jaques August 26, 1968. She loved her job working as a program aide at Whole Life in Mystic and Preston where she cared for the mentally disabled. She enjoyed going to the casino, attending basket raffles and having her coffee with family and friends. Linda was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and best friend to all who were lucky enough to know her.



She is survived by her husband of 50 years David Jaques; her Sister Sharon Burdick; brother Douglas Startz; her daughters, Dawn Meagher, Charlene Stoddard and their spouses, John and Johnny; grandsons, Jimmy Vocolina, Tommy Vocolina, Anthony Lapham; and granddaughter Paige Lapham. She was predeceased by her brother Raymond Startz Jr.



A celebration of Life will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Dolphin Gardens, 45 Proteus Ave, Groton.



Graveside service for family and close friends will be later in the week.