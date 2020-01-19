|
Waterford - Linda Anna Oswald of Waterford passed away Jan. 8, due to complications related to her long battle with Amyloidosis related kidney disease. Linda fought a courageous 12-year battle with the disease while always remaining positive and taking the time to reach out to friends and family, never missing their special life events. Linda graduated from Montville High School in 1973. She worked at Monday's Café and as a mail carrier at the U.S. Post Office prior to her health issues.
Predeceased by her parents, Benjamin and Paula Oswald; and brother Dietmar Roos, Linda leaves behind her lifelong companion, Richard Pfeiffer; sisters, Helga Roos and Henrietta Oswald; nephews, Manfred and Stefan Roos, Thomas Settle, Jason Grube (wife Alex) and Jon M. Paige; niece Jennifer Grube; and great-nieces and nephews, Taylor Burgess, Miles and Paige Grube, Austin Settle; and Dennis, Jannick and Jan-Hendrix Roos.
Although Linda did not have children of her own, she cherished her close relationship with Richard's immediate family, daughters Connie (husband Kevin), Tracy, and Dineen; grandchildren, Raven, Jackson and Lexy; and great-grandson, Liam.
We are especially grateful for the loving care and assistance from Lisa Templin through Linda's medical visits to Boston Hospital and DaVita's care during Linda's dialysis sessions.
Linda also leaves behind many loving friends who were recipients of Linda's overwhelming kind and considerate nature and huge heart. Linda's passing creates a huge void in our hearts; she will be sadly missed.
In lieu of funeral services, there will be a celebration of life in Linda's honor from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Langley's Restaurant, 28 Lamphere Rd., Waterford. Please come join us to reminisce and share precious memories of Linda with one another.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020