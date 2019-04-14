Griswold - Linda Boushell, 69, of Griswold died peacefully in the presence of her loving family April 8, 2019.



She was born Oct. 19, 1949, to Biagio T. Bonanno and Viola P. (Frederick) Bonanno and at-tended Waterford schools. She was united in marriage to Michael J. Boushell April 21,1984, and worked her whole life as a cook...The cook!



She is survived by her four children, Marty L Bonanno, Cassie M. Bonanno, Biagio T.Bonnano-Boushell, and Viola P Bonanno- Boushell; as well as one special grandson, Dominic M Bonanno. She was also Noni to seven other wonderful grandchildren and one great-grandson. She is survived by four siblings, Victor Duke Bartolucci, Paula Jessuck, Susan Richardson, a special brother, Thomas M.Bonanno. Linda travelled the world and lived life to the fullest. She loved music, cooking, her pets and her garden, but above all else, her family, putting them first always.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with a service to follow at 6 p.m., at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT.



