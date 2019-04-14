Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Boushell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Boushell


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Boushell Obituary
Griswold - Linda Boushell, 69, of Griswold died peacefully in the presence of her loving family April 8, 2019.

She was born Oct. 19, 1949, to Biagio T. Bonanno and Viola P. (Frederick) Bonanno and at-tended Waterford schools. She was united in marriage to Michael J. Boushell April 21,1984, and worked her whole life as a cook...The cook!

She is survived by her four children, Marty L Bonanno, Cassie M. Bonanno, Biagio T.Bonnano-Boushell, and Viola P Bonanno- Boushell; as well as one special grandson, Dominic M Bonanno. She was also Noni to seven other wonderful grandchildren and one great-grandson. She is survived by four siblings, Victor Duke Bartolucci, Paula Jessuck, Susan Richardson, a special brother, Thomas M.Bonanno. Linda travelled the world and lived life to the fullest. She loved music, cooking, her pets and her garden, but above all else, her family, putting them first always.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with a service to follow at 6 p.m., at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT.

For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
Download Now