BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Linda Elizabeth Clay


1941 - 2019
Linda Elizabeth Clay Obituary
Groton - Linda Elizabeth Clay, 78, of Groton passed away quietly in her home Nov. 2, 2019. She was born Feb. 22, 1941, in New London to the late Mary and James Shea.

Survivors include her son James Clay; her daughter Colleen Koshar and son-in-law John Koshar; and her nephews, Michael Radgowski and William Radgowski.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James W. Clay, MMCS(SS), United States Navy; and her sister Patricia Ann Radgowski.

There will be a memorial from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, CT 06340.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Linda's name to the , the , the , or to a charity of your choosing.

www.Byles.com
Published in The Day on Nov. 6, 2019
