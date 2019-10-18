Home

Deep River - Linda Jean May, 61, of Deep River passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday Oct. 5, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer.

Linda spent the last 31 years living with her husband Steve in their home in Deep River. Linda owned her own housekeeping business for the last 40 years and improved the lives of many Connecticut shoreline families. Linda loved work, her home and was devoted to her husband and dogs Zilla and Ziggy. She enjoyed going to the casino, watching movies and spending time with family and friends. Linda loved to laugh and the kindness she showed to others made the world a better place.

Linda is survived by her husband Steve; mother Dolly; her Aunt Fran and Uncle Keith; sisters, Donna and Doreen; brother Michael and his wife Coreen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Linda was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. No formal funeral services are planned but there will be a Celebration of Linda and Steve's life together at a date to be announced.

We'd like to thank the staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital for their kindness and compassion.
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2019
