Linda Lee Amerson
Norwich - Linda Lee Amerson, 63, of Norwich, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was a caring and loving mother and a devoted grandmother.

She loved spending time with her family, and especially enjoyed surprising her grandchildren with sweet treats and thoughtful gifts. She also really enjoyed the holidays and how this brought the family together. She had tenacity and resilience. Linda also had a beautiful and generous spirit. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Born in Groton, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ethel (Paul) Amerson. She is survived by her four children, Erik Johnson (his wife Marjorie), Lotus Barkalow (her husband Jason Babiana), Leif Anderson and Jesse Anderson; and her seven grandchildren: Onaya, Liam, Miranda, Allaire, Andreas, Juliana and Lillia. Linda is also survived by her sister, Mary Jones; and predeceased by her sister, Pamela Amerson; and brother Dominic Cristello Sr. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a future date.

Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Aunt Linda will be surely missed. Especially at Christmas time when we are all gathered. I will miss your beautiful smile and wonderful laugh. You had the most unique laugh ever! I adored it and I adored YOU!! Until we meet again...soar high above those clouds, Aunt Linda, going wherever your little heart desires. And to my cousins, all my heartfelt prayers and blessings your way...
Dianna Cristello
Family
