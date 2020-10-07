1/1
Linda M. Bitar
1941 - 2020
New London - Linda M. Bitar, 79, of New London entered eternal life Oct. 5, 2020, at her home in the company of her loving family. She was born Jan. 21, 1941, in Queens, N.Y. the daughter of the late Joseph and Ida (DeGiovine) Oliveri.

Linda was a loving and kind mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, Peter Fernandez of New London, and Richard Bitar of Norwich; her two grandchildren, Peter A. Fernandez and Chris Bitar. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Oliveri.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. Mary Cemetery, 600 Jefferson Avenue, New London. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Grace Family Church of Rhode Island -Pastor's Name: Luciano Cozzi.

The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care.

Published in The Day on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
