Lisa Anne Langone Obituary
Weymouth, Mass. - Lisa Anne Langone, 58, died peacefully Friday, Mar. 22, from complications due to Multiple Sclerosis. She is the daughter of John Langone who has preceded her in death and Dolores " Bugi" Langone Reiff of Waterford. Steve Reiff and Bugi are the owners of Fog Plain Gardens in Waterford.

She is survived by her mother and brother, Matthew Langone and his wife, Zoe Stark of New York City. There are no plans for a memorial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Day on Mar. 28, 2019
