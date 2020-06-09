Victoria, Australia - Lisa Brughera, 58, of Bayswater North, Victoria, Australia and formerly of New London, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020, four days after a brain injury from a motor vehicle.
Lisa is survived by her mother Margaret Jones Brughera; brother Andrew Brughera; aunts, M. Olwen Jones and Elizabeth Fincher; uncle John Fincher; and Fincher first cousins, Bronwyn (Steadman), Megan, Andrew, and Richard.
As a girl, Lisa made friends easily, and enjoyed dancing ballet and playing the oboe. Lisa was close with her father Dominic Brughera, who helped her quickly learn Italian during her first year of primary school with cousins in Italy. As a young woman, Lisa helped her family greatly during the years that she worked at Friendly's Ice Cream and Restaurant in New London, where she made lasting friendships. Lisa was also a member of the Faith Fellowship Church of New London. Lisa traveled to Australia with her long-time partner Michael Tischer, visiting her mother and extended family. Lisa ultimately retired early and moved to Australia, where she helped her mother maintain a loving family home filled with music, hearty food, and clean windows.
Despite becoming slightly reclusive, Lisa kept her faith in God, positively acknowledged family members and her friendly neighbors, and she always had five minutes to talk with us. Lisa was ever positive with her mother in old age, always lifting her spirits. Lisa enjoyed walking twice a day, often along the Dandedong Creek Trail.
Lisa's funeral service in Melbourne, Australia can be attended by a live audio-visual stream at https://www.westwardfilms.com.au/funeral . Viewing from the USA, due to the time difference, the funeral will take place at 8 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Savings Time) Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Your donations to charity can help support recoveries from brain injuries.
Published in The Day on Jun. 9, 2020.