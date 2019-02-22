Home

Niantic - Lisa Joy Conte, 56, of Niantic passed away on Feb. 20 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

She was born in New London on March 28, 1962 the daughter of the late John J. and Carol Baruch Sexton.

Lisa had served in the U. S. Army and had worked as a dental assistant for many years.

She is survived by her son, Joshua D Conte of New London, her brothers, Leslie Barbour, Jr of Adams Center, N.Y. and John J. Sexton, Jr and his companion Melinda McGloin of Niantic, her step daughter Stacey Rivard and step son Richard Rivard, her live in friend, Norman P. Rivard, Jr, her grandchildren Isaiah Rivard, Jovanni Conte, Brandan Wysocynski and Jordan Bennett.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Day on Feb. 22, 2019
