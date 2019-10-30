|
Lisbon - Lisa J. Bowdish, 62, of Lisbon passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held starting at 2 p.m. Nov. 2, at the White Church in Lisbon, located at the corner of Five Mile Line Road and Route 28. Former and current students and colleagues are encouraged to bring instruments and music to celebrate Lisa's life. A piano will be available and lite food will be served.
Surviving are her children, Sarah Walsh and her partner Adam Yagelski of Altamont, N.Y., and son Shane Walsh of Las Vegas, Nev.; her mother Patricia Bowdish of Lisbon; two brothers, Raymond (Megan) Bowdish of Lisbon and Bruce (Judy) Bowdish of Waterford; a sister Tacie (Tony) Languein of Clinton, N.Y.; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her father James Bowdish predeceased her in 2007.
Lisa was born April 23, 1957, in New London, a daughter of James and Patricia (Gannoe) Bowdish. She graduated from Lyman Memorial High School and gained her degree in music performance and French language from Annherst College located in Woodstock. Lisa married Kenneth Walsh in July of 1977 and later pursued her master's degree in education from an accelerated teaching program at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, while raising their two children. The couple later divorced but remained dedicated to their children.
Lisa and her family moved to the North Country in 1989, where she was the band and vocal teacher at Lisbon Central School. In 1991, she went to Heuvelton Central School where she taught K – 12 vocal music until her retirement in 2012. Her teaching career was full of many accomplishments, including her music studio she began at the age of 19 and continued throughout her life, serving as an adjudicator for the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA), serving as the organist and church choir director for the Flackville and DePeyster Methodist Churches, directing and playing for school musicals, as well as leading field trips to New York City and Toronto theaters.
Leading into her retirement, Lisa started two successful certified women-owned businesses including North Fork Bed and Breakfast and Specialty Teas, became a Certified Tea Specialist and continued her studio teaching from her home until her passing. She was also a talented homemaker enjoying baking, recipe creation, gardening, canning, sewing, knitting, and thoroughly enjoyed outdoor sports, including cross-country skiing, fly fishing, kayaking and hiking. Her travels to France, Canada and the western United States inspired her adventurous spirit. Lisa also was an avid lover of animals, raising horses, sheep, rabbits and chickens throughout her life. Her two trail companions, dogs Latte and Finnian, now reside with Sarah and Adam, who continue to enjoy the outdoors with her dogs.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Adirondack Experience Museum in Blue Mountain Lake, or the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA.
Published in The Day on Oct. 30, 2019