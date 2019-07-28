|
Groton - Livia "Lee" M. Bega, 95, a former resident of Groton and Uncasville, died peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019, at Fairview Nursing Home in Groton in the comfort of her family.
Born Feb. 18, 1924, in Lunigiana, Massa Carrara, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Fulgenzio and Ernesta Orsi. Lee came to the United States at the age of two and became a United States citizen at the age of 25.
Lee grew up in Groton and attended local schools. She worked at Max Pollack and the Quality Store in Groton before entering the hot lunch program for the Groton Public schools. She eventually became the head cook at West Side Junior High during the late 70s and early 80s.
In 1949 Lee met Frank, the love of her life. A chance meeting at a dance led to a short engagement and a 65-year marriage that began May 6, 1950. Frank and Lee settled in Groton. They shared an unbreakable love for one another and used this bond to build their family.
Lee enjoyed keeping busy always trying new things. Some of her interests led her to become involved in bowling, cake decorating, ceramics, cooking, painting, and her daily crossword puzzles. She faithfully read the newspaper every day from back to front. She was a long-time member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society and the Groton Elks Emblem Club. Frank and Lee enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas. In their retirement they traveled each winter to their condo in Lake Worth, Fla.
Above all, Lee was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. Her greatest joy was spending time with them and taking them for daily or weekend overnight visits where they would enjoy helping in the garden, tractor rides, picking raspberries or blueberries, playing Rumikub, baking and cooking, taking trips to Florida, attending Polkabrations, or any other number of adventurous activities. She truly just loved spending time with them.
Lee is survived by her daughter Sandy Barnes; her daughter Dee Tripp and husband Scot; her grandchildren Kelly Barnes, Matt Barnes, Kristin Kahl Schlechtweg and her husband Jack, Ryan Kahl and his wife Brittany; great-granddaughters, Fiona and Adelaide Schlechtweg; sister-in-law Janet Orsi; nephew Leo Chupaska and wife Chris, Ann Weir and husband Al, nephew Jamie Orsi and his wife Ann. Lee was predeceased by her husband Frank; brother C. James Orsi; and her son-in-law Rob Barnes.
The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff of Fairview Nursing for the exceptional care and kindness given to Lee during her time there.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. Interment will be private. There are no visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to the Patients Fund, Fairview, 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019