Norwich - Lois F. Burnham, 96, died peacefully at her home Saturday, June 8. She was born in Waterbury Oct. 10, 1922, later earning her master's degree in Education from UCONN and taught English at N.F.A. for 27 years.

She is survived by her son Robert H. Anderson; stepsons, Gary, Donald, and Daniel Burnham; grandchildren, Robert M and Joseph D Anderson; step-grandchildren, Hannah and Sofia Burnham; and a special goddaughter, Jan Albert.

Church and Allen Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Day on June 14, 2019
