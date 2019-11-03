|
Groton - Lois J. Fetters, 91, of Groton, formerly of Massillon, Ohio, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
She was born March 8, 1928, in Navarre, Ohio, the daughter of Ellsworth B. and Goldie B. (Trussell) Small.
Lois was married to Charles A. Fetters. Nov. 9, 2019, would have been their 74th wedding anniversary. She is survived by Charles.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Charles M. Fetters, of Uncasville, and Donald Fetters, of Ohio; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Lois's wishes, there will be no services at this time. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 3, 2019