Mystic - Lois M. (Marr) Efinchuk, 96, of Jerry Browne Road, Mystic, passed away at the Westerly Hospital Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Efinchuk and Emmett M. Gates.
Born in Concord, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Isabelle Marr.
A graduate of Barnstable High School, Hyannis, Mass., Lois was in retail management at Burlington Coat Factory. She was known as a talented artist who enjoyed painting scenes of nature. She loved the beach. She also was a seafood connoisseur, a Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed playing cards with her many friends.
The most important facet of her life was being a mom and she will be dearly missed by her five children: Lauren M. Belanger of Westerly, Patricia A. Gates of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Bonnie L. Crisel of Searcy, Ark., John E. Gates of Westerly and Theresa E. Phillips of Moosup. Lois also leaves behind eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Judith Felder and Carolyn Schumann; two grandchildren, John E. Gates Jr. and Charles E. Crisel; and one great-grandchild, Anna F. Burnett.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private at River Bend Cemetary. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Oct. 15, 2019