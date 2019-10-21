Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Lois Nelson
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
Lois M Nelson


1961 - 2019
Lois M Nelson Obituary

Groton - Lois M. Nelson, 57, of Groton died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 28, 1961, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Lois worked in the housekeeping department at the Groton Regency Center.

Survivors include her husband, James E. Nelson; a daughter Joann M. Marsh of Groton; and a son Bobby G. Marsh of Iowa.

Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton. Burial is private.

Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook, share a memory or ask for directions.
Published in The Day on Oct. 21, 2019
