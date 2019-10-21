|
Groton - Lois M. Nelson, 57, of Groton died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 28, 1961, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Lois worked in the housekeeping department at the Groton Regency Center.
Survivors include her husband, James E. Nelson; a daughter Joann M. Marsh of Groton; and a son Bobby G. Marsh of Iowa.
Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton. Burial is private.
Published in The Day on Oct. 21, 2019